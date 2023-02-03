Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Brunswick Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BC stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.96. 384,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.30. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $98.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Brunswick by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Brunswick

BC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.46.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

