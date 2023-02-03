BRR OpCo LLC Sells 3,180 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

BRR OpCo LLC lowered its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,042 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 116.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.50. 190,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,064. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $78.09. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.81 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 77.64% and a net margin of 29.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

