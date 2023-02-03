BRR OpCo LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BRR OpCo LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 232.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,056 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.5% of BRR OpCo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $112.54. 9,908,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,686,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $463.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $117.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

