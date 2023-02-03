BRR OpCo LLC Purchases 3,321 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BRR OpCo LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,771 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.9 %

Oracle stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.15. 2,119,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,618,793. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.09. The company has a market cap of $243.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

