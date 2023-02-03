BRR OpCo LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

BRR OpCo LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 494.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE AVY traded down $5.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.33. 146,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,131. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.50. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.80.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.