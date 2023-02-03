Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Shares Up 2.6%

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$29.45 and last traded at C$29.25. 86,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 52,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.50.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

