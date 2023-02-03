Brokerages Set Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target at $38.33

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWST. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 430.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of TWST opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.37. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 107.02% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

