Brokerages Set Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) PT at $81.17

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSREY. Bank of America lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 78 to CHF 71 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 71 to CHF 68 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Swiss Re Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SSREY stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

