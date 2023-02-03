Brokerages Set Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target at $14.88

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IAS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

IAS stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1,194.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $20.39.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $35,445.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 112.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

