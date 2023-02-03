Brokerages Set Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target at $11.50

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLNE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 2.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $45,339.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,523.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after purchasing an additional 177,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 8.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,389,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,799,000 after purchasing an additional 661,088 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 16.1% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,699,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 653,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 65.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,437,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 960,175 shares during the period. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.