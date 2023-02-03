Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.91-7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05-6.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.91-$7.17 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BR. DA Davidson cut their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,527. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 65.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading

