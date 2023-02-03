Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY23 guidance to $6.91-7.17 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.91-$7.17 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.27. 297,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.22. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 65.91%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after buying an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,600,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 543,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,379,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,766,000 after buying an additional 45,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

