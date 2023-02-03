Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY23 guidance to $6.91-7.17 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.91-$7.17 EPS.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE BR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.27. 297,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.22. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 65.91%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after buying an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,600,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 543,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,379,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,766,000 after buying an additional 45,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
About Broadridge Financial Solutions
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.
