Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $606.20. 338,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $562.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.15. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

