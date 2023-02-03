Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.95-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.08 billion-$47.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.15 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.95-8.25 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BMY traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.77. The company had a trading volume of 12,968,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,572,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $62.90 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $154.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 74.27%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.60.

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,110 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 161.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,295,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,653,000 after buying an additional 1,418,497 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,093,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,009,000 after buying an additional 1,200,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $48,257,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 150.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 525,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 315,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

