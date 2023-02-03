Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.90 EPS.
Brinker International Price Performance
NYSE EAT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.63. 309,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,207. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,414,000 after buying an additional 102,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after buying an additional 733,782 shares during the period.
About Brinker International
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
