Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.90 EPS.

NYSE EAT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.63. 309,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,207. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,414,000 after buying an additional 102,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after buying an additional 733,782 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EAT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.06.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

