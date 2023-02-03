Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.05-4.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion. Brinker International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.90 EPS.
Brinker International Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:EAT traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.01. 544,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,462. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.34. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000.
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
