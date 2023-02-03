Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Barclays

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Brinker International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brinker International from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.06.

Brinker International stock opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.00. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $44.03.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.25. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 224.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 176,405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 74.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 24,923 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 53.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

