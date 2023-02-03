Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 879 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

NYSE:STZ traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.95. The stock had a trading volume of 335,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,489. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 664.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 914.31%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

