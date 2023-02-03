Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 17,911 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,911 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,766,814. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $258.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.56.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

