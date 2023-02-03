Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Raises Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $798.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of REGN stock traded up $26.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $778.11. 423,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $733.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $695.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $782.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.33 by $4.23. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $23.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,438. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

