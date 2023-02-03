Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Increases Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Ameren worth $12,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at $769,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ameren by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Ameren by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEE traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,985. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.32 and its 200-day moving average is $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.70.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

