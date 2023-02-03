Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $21 Million Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies comprises about 1.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.14% of Carlisle Companies worth $21,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $22,818,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 612.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 200,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,890,000 after purchasing an additional 172,547 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,922,000 after purchasing an additional 141,488 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7,877.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,167,000 after purchasing an additional 113,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4,762.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 111,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,320,000 after acquiring an additional 109,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

NYSE CSL traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.85. 84,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,475. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.27. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $214.05 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

