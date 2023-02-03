Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $17.52 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,933 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.29% of Texas Roadhouse worth $17,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,217,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.63. The stock had a trading volume of 73,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,903. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $105.13. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.73.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.05.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,520.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,520.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,479,180 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.