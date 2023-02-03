Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 257,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.19% of Halozyme Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,621,280.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $4,666,350. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $208.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

