Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires 80,803 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 1,846.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,178 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,803 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.14% of F5 worth $12,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 568.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 434.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

F5 Price Performance

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $386,411.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $386,411.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $317,406.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,026,634.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,586 shares of company stock worth $2,627,023. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.41. 75,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,190. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $217.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.30.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.