Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires 35,185 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,185 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for about 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $18,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 204.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,059,939 shares of company stock worth $164,271,796 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

NYSE BX traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.81. 1,470,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,839,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.42. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $138.29.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.90%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

