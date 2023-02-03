Braintrust Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, Braintrust has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Braintrust token can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00004534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Braintrust has a market cap of $85.51 million and approximately $751,903.50 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

