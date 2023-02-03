Braintrust (BTRST) Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Braintrust (BTRST) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Braintrust token can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00004574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Braintrust has a total market capitalization of $86.03 million and $802,131.99 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Braintrust has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Braintrust

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

