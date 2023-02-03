Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $62.14, but opened at $64.96. Boyd Gaming shares last traded at $65.51, with a volume of 81,925 shares.

The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages recently commented on BYD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 106,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $6,245,598.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,733,927 shares in the company, valued at $863,555,461.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 106,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $6,245,598.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,733,927 shares in the company, valued at $863,555,461.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $2,873,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,694,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,384,179.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 471,286 shares of company stock worth $27,719,575 over the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,566,000 after purchasing an additional 510,134 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,250,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

