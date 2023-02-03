Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.86-1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$13.32-13.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.45 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.86-$1.93 EPS.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,875,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,653,275. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.88.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,634 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $395,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $385,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

