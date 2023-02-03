Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.88.

BSX opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.74. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,634 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

