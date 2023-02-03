Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BSX opened at $48.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $48.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 41,032 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $1,893,626.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,647.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,634. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45,404 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,236,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,354,000 after acquiring an additional 336,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,465,000 after acquiring an additional 245,797 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,119,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,445,000 after acquiring an additional 351,663 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

