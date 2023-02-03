Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.05. 1,304,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,454,524. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $48.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 220,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,634 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.