Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,634. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,236,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,354,000 after buying an additional 336,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,465,000 after acquiring an additional 245,797 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,119,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,445,000 after purchasing an additional 351,663 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.