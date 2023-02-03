Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE BSX opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The company has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.74.
In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,634 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
