Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.08-$7.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.08-1.18 EPS.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,433. Boston Properties has a one year low of $64.03 and a one year high of $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 72.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.