boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) PT Raised to GBX 50

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 36 ($0.44) to GBX 50 ($0.62) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BHOOY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Panmure Gordon cut boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 35 ($0.43) in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHOOY traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.50. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

