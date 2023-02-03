BNB (BNB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $900.82 Million

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last week, BNB has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $331.12 or 0.01414853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $52.28 billion and approximately $900.82 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,900,935 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,901,061.7545636 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 323.83976485 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1177 active market(s) with $750,654,251.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
