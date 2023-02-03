BMO Capital Markets Lowers SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Price Target to C$11.00

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
NYSEMKT SILV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.73. 1,573,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,437. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05. The company has a market cap of $990.39 million, a P/E ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 1.05.
SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
