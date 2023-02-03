BMO Capital Markets Lowers SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Price Target to C$11.00

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NYSEMKT SILV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.73. 1,573,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,437. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05. The company has a market cap of $990.39 million, a P/E ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,423,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,520,000 after acquiring an additional 276,183 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 561,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 51,175 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 427,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 60,194 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

