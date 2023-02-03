BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Market Perform

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FOCS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

FOCS traded up $3.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.01. 5,359,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,035. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $519.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.38 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 87.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,436 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 66.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,364,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

