BMO Capital Markets Boosts Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $36.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Baker Hughes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.21.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -126.67%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,434 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 674.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 166,082 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 165,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 49,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.