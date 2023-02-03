Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $100.03 on Monday. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $138.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.35. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 151.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,059,939 shares of company stock valued at $164,271,796 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,878,576,000 after acquiring an additional 581,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after acquiring an additional 66,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,842,000 after acquiring an additional 623,131 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

