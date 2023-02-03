Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises 0.5% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 19.2% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 218,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 35,185 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth $220,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 82,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,266,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,059,939 shares of company stock worth $164,271,796. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Shares of BX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839,692. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $138.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.42. The firm has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.90%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

