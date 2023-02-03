BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BST traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $33.59. 97,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,151. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $27.45 and a 1-year high of $47.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth $481,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at $284,000.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

