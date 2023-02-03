BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,981. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
