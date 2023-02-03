BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,981. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 133.1% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 38,151 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

