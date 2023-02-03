Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 73,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,715. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 69,270 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

