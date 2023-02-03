Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 73,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,715. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72.
Institutional Trading of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT)
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.