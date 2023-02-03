BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BLW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 35,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,545. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLW. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares during the period.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

