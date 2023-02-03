BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of BME stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $43.30. 9,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,879. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $38.27 and a 1 year high of $47.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.56.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
