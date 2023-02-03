BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BOE traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $10.47. 81,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,082. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.