BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BDJ stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 147,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,034. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 52.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth $336,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 160.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

